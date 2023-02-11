Aircraft and helicopters enthrall audience at final dress rehearsal of Aero India 2023  

February 11, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The final dress rehearsal for Aero India 2023 was held on Saturday, with aircraft and helicopters participating in the biennial airshow doing a flypast in a scintillating aerial display.

The Ministry of Defence said that in a first of its kind initiative, the IAF facilitated more than 2,000 students from Ashrama Schools and Morarji Desai Schools to witness the show. On February 14, 15 and 16, around 500 schoolchildren are also expected to witness the airshow.

Aircraft ranging from the vintage Dakota and Harvard to India’s most modern fighter jet, Rafale, enthralled the crowd comprising families of defence personnel and school children at the Air Force Station Yelahanka the venue of the five day airshow.

The indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Sukohi-30 Mki, MiG- 29M, Jaguar, Mirage 2000, Hawk-i, IJT, HTT-40, Netra AEWC, Kiran Mk II were among the other aircraft which were part of the dress rehearsal.

The helicopters which were part of the flypast and flying display were Mi 17, Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter and the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand.

Surya Kiran and Sarang

The Indian Air Forces (IAF) two aerobatic teams Surya Kiran and Sarang also performed their signature maneuvers which were well-received from the audience.

While the Surya Kiran team flies the Hawk Mk-132 Advanced Jet Trainer (AJT), the Sarang team performs with the ALH Dhruv helicopters. The two teams during the previous edition of Aero India in 2021 put up a combined display.

PM to inaugurate

The five-day event which will begin on February 13 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will include aerial displays by aircraft along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace companies.

“This year, the exhibition is expected to be the biggest airshow with the highest rate of participation and will feature top international think-tanks, major aerospace companies and world leaders,” said the Ministry of Defence.

A total of 809 exhibitors including 699 Indian and 110 foreign ones will take part in the 14th edition of the exhibition which has been held in Bengaluru since its inception in 1996.

ADVERTISEMENT