Airbus to recruit engineering, IT talent at Aero India 2023

February 07, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Airbus will host a public meet-and-greet event to recruit engineering and information technology (IT) talent at Aero India 2023 on February 16 and 17.

Aspiring candidates can meet Airbus executives at stand number CR7.1 in Hall C, where they can explore career opportunities in airframe design, avionics, aircraft systems simulation, data analytics, cybersecurity and cabin engineering. Candidates will also get a chance to interact with senior Airbus officials to learn more about the company’s growing footprint in India and South Asia, said Suraj Chettri, Director – HR, Airbus India and South Asia.

The talent scouting event at Aero India is part of Airbus’ ramp-up for 2023, when it intends to recruit more than 13,000 people globally. The new hires will be instrumental in supporting Airbus’ industrial ramp-up, its ambitious decarbonisation roadmap and preparations for the future of aviation.

Visitors to the Airbus stall will also get an opportunity to see its extensive range of products, cutting-edge technologies, services and innovations from its Commercial, Helicopters and Defence and Space portfolios.

The stand will display scale models of the new-generation tanker A330 MRTT and the C295 military aircraft that the company will build under its ‘Make in India’ programme with its industrial partner, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, in Gujarat.

Visitors to the stand can also see digital displays of the earth observation satellite, the Pléiades Neo, OneAtlas, which provides premium satellite imagery, and Sirtap, a tactical unmanned aerial system (UAS). Scale models of the VSR700 from the UAS category, the H225M from the military category, and the H160 from the civil helicopter range will also be on the show, along with the commercial aircraft model of the A350.