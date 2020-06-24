Airavatha AC bus services from tomorrow

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is all set to resume its premium Airavatha AC bus services from Thursday with the government giving its nod for the operations which had been suspended after the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
After a gap of nearly three months, the air-conditioned buses will hit the road on select routes and the KSRTC officials said the buses are ready for resumption of operations.
The KSRTC division in Mysuru has received a communication in this regard from the Bengaluru central office and made arrangements accordingly.
Mysuru Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar confirmed to The Hindu about the launch of premium services and added that guidelines had been issued for the operation of AC buses.
The Airavatha services will resume on Bengaluru, Madikeri, Virajpet and Manipal routes for the time being. “There are no late night services of AC buses as of now,” he said, adding that temperature of the buses will be maintained at 24/25 degrees Celsius and no blankets will be provided to travellers.
