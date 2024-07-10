GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AirAsia launches cinematic in-flight experience to cinemagoers

Published - July 10, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

AirAsia has launched an innovative cinematic in-flight experience for moviegoers to selected cinemas across the country to showcase its destinations as part of the moviegoers’ experience.

The airline said that this collaboration will enhance AirAsia’s outreach via more than 130 cinemas across 12 cities over the next six months.

As part of this initiative, moviegoers will stand the chance to win AirAsia flights to anywhere across its network.

During this period, AirAsia will also collaborate with more than 130 local travel content creators to showcase its destinations to Asia, Australia, and beyond, spanning bustling cities, serene beaches, historic landmarks, and vibrant local cultures.

AirAsia said it has actively expanded routes for India in 2024, providing direct connectivity to two of its major Asian hubs, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Bangkok in Thailand, as a gateway to over 130 destinations across the world.

“Since early 2024, we have expanded our network in India with 10 additional routes, bringing the total to 26 routes from India to Malaysia and Thailand. Operating over 20 daily flights across 16 cities, AirAsia counts as one of the top airlines with the highest number of weekly flights to and from India,” said AirAsia’s Chief Commercial Officer Paul Carroll.

