AirAsia announces cabin crew recruitment drive

Completed recruitment drives in Delhi, Pune, Dehradun and Lucknow; Bengaluru drive is on July 10

Completed recruitment drives in Delhi, Pune, Dehradun and Lucknow; Bengaluru drive is on July 10

AirAsia (India), a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited, will conduct a recruitment drive for cabin crew in Bengaluru after it completed similar exercises in Delhi, Pune, Dehradun and Lucknow, said the airlines on Friday.

The recruitment drive would be open to candidates with a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Pre-University Course (PUC) certification (10+2) from a recognised board or university with a good command of written and spoken English and Hindi. Applicants also should be holders of a valid Indian passport.

The recruitment would be conducted on 10th July at 9 a.m at Taj Bangalore, Kempegowda International Airport Rd, opposite Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli, Gangamuthanahalli, Karnataka-560300. Interested candidates may register their names in advance on airasia.co.in/jointhecrew through the airline’s social media handles.

Chosen candidates would have to undergo medical and background checks to make them eligible for the airline’s 100-day cabin crew training process. The candidates would be taken through a combination of soft skills and functional training including grooming, customer centricity and communication, aviation security, practical drills for door operation, evacuation slides, ditching and fire drill and first aid, said Air Asia in a release.