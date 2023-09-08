Proposed airstrip in Chikkamagaluru to boost tourism

September 08, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (KSIIDC) Managing Director M.R. Ravi has said the proposed airstrip for Chikkamagaluru will give the tourism sector a boost in the district.

Mr. Ravi, during his visit to Chikkamagaluru, inspected the site identified for the airstrip and held a meeting with officers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in this regard on Friday.

He said the district has tourism potential as there are many popular tourist destinations, including hill stations and pilgrimage centres. The airstrip will attract tourists from other states and countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The land has been identified for the airstrip at Amble Industrial Area. It required 140 acres of land, and at present, 120 are available. KSIIDC has appointed Pawan Hans Ltd. to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the project. The State government announced the project in its budget for 2023-24. The runway would be 1,200 m long. Mr. Ravi said the government had sanctioned ₹10 crore for the project, and ₹7 crore had been released. “The work would be completed in the next 18 to 20 months”, he said.

Meena Nagaraj C.N., Deputy Commissioner, said the private land required for the project would be acquired following due process.

Senior officers of the district were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.