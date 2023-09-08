Proposed airstrip in Chikkamagaluru to boost tourism

September 08, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (KSIIDC) Managing Director M.R. Ravi has said the proposed airstrip for Chikkamagaluru will give the tourism sector a boost in the district.

Mr. Ravi, during his visit to Chikkamagaluru, inspected the site identified for the airstrip and held a meeting with officers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in this regard on Friday.

He said the district has tourism potential as there are many popular tourist destinations, including hill stations and pilgrimage centres. The airstrip will attract tourists from other states and countries.

The land has been identified for the airstrip at Amble Industrial Area. It required 140 acres of land, and at present, 120 are available. KSIIDC has appointed Pawan Hans Pvt. Ltd. to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the project. The State government announced the project in its budget for 2023-24. The runway would be 1,200 m long. Mr. Ravi said the government had sanctioned ₹10 crore for the project, and ₹7 crore had been released. “The work would be completed in the next 18 to 20 months”, he said.

Meena Nagaraj C.N., Deputy Commissioner, said the private land required for the project would be acquired following due process.

Senior officers of the district were present at the meeting.