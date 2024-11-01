Air quality remains ‘moderate’ across Bengaluru, but AQI spikes compared to the pre-Deepavali days   

The air quality in Bengaluru was “moderate” on Friday night, even as the Deepavali festivities continued with the bursting of firecrackers across the city.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, 11 of the 14 monitoring stations showed the air quality at “moderate” level as per data recorded at 8 p.m. Data at two stations — Hombegowda Nagar (100 AQI) and Sanegurava Halli (86 AQI) -- recorded that the air quality was “satisfactory.” There was no data recorded in one station-BWSSB Kadubeesanahalli.

Impact on lungs

AQI ranging between 101-200 is considered moderate and the possible health impacts are breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.

The AQI ranging from 51 t to 100 is considered satisfactory and the possible health impacts are minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

AQI ranging from 0-50 is considered good with minimal health impact. AQI ranging from 201 to 300 is considered poor, and the health impacts are breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure; AQI ranging from 301-400 is considered very poor, and the health impacts are respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. AQI ranging from 401-500 is considered severe, and the health impacts affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases.

Highest AQI at Jigani

The Jigani station recorded an AQI of 187, which was the highest, followed by BTM Layout and Kasturinagar stations which recorded an AQI of 186 and 151, respectively.

Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 was the prominent pollutant in nine stations followed by PM10 in three stations. In one station Sanegurava Halli, Carbon Monoxide was the prominent pollutant.

Pre-Deepavali

However, when compared to the pre-Deepavali figures, there is a spike in the AQI. For instance, on October 28 at 8 pm, the AQI in BTM Layout was 132; at the City Railway Station, it was 88; and at Kasturinagar, it was 110. If data of last week is taken into account, the air quality was much better, for instance as per data recorded on October 24 at 8 pm the AQI in BTM Layout was 48.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has allowed the bursting of only green crackers between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. from October 31 to November 2.

