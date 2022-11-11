Air passengers hit by traffic restrictions

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 11, 2022 22:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers heading towards the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and those coming towards the city had to face hardship due to the VIP movement on Friday.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the KIA Terminal-2, unveiling the 108 ft tall Kempe Gowda statue and also taking part in a public function in Devanahalli, commuter movement was restricted at Mehkri Circle, Hebbal Junction, and Kempegowda Airport elevated corridor between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This led to inconvenience to the passengers as they had to instead use the Hennur-Kothanur-Bagaluru-Begur Road to reach the airport.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bengaluru traffic police and Bangalore International Airport Limited had issued an advisory a day before the Prime Minister’s visit to the passengers to avoid the elevated toll road.

Anticipating heavy traffic flow and to avoid missing their flight, many passengers reached the airport hours ahead of their scheduled flights and waited outside the terminal. A few others were stuck in the heavy traffic congestion. Airlines sent messages to the passengers to reach out to their staff in case they were delayed in the traffic.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Some took to social media to vent: “Bangalore Kochuveli Express delayed for 4 hrs due to PM’s visit and airport road completely blocked with KSRTC buses heading to airport for events. We have a flight to catch at 1.30 p.m. and are still stuck in traffic.”

However, they said that they made it on time to board their flight.

BIAL said that various measures had been put in place to ensure there was no impact on passenger processing as well as operations. A BIAL spokesperson said that all flights departed on time and added that there were no incidents of passengers missing their flights.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
air transport
travel and commuting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
traffic

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app