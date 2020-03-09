Air passenger with fever walks out; brought back to isolation ward

The 35-year-old air passenger, who left Government Wenlock Hospital after refusing tests of COVID-19 on Monday morning, was traced and placed in an isolation ward by evening. His throat swabs were collected and sent for testing, said Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh here on Monday.

The male passenger hailing for Talapady was found with fever at the Mangaluru International Airport on Sunday evening on his arrival by Jet Airway flight from Dubai. He was taken to the Government Wenlock Hospital. However, he refused to undergo mandatory tests for COVID-19 and left the hospital with his relatives.

A team of officials, including District Disease Surveillance Officer Navinchandra Kulal, went about searching for the passenger at his house and other places.

In the release, Ms. Rupesh said the passenger was responding well to the treatment. The reports of this throat swabs are awaited, she said.

Mandatory screening

Ms. Rupesh chaired a meeting of officials to review preparedness for COVID-19. She said all passengers arriving by international flights at the airport have to undergo screening. Those found with fever and other symptoms of infection will be counselled and admitted to the isolation wards of the hospitals of their choice.

If passengers refuse to get admitted, the district administration will take action to admit such persons to the hospital in the interest of public health. Passengers should reveal their travel history and it will be kept secret, she said.

Ms. Rupesh said additional doctors are being posted at the airport for screening. Services of doctors from private medical colleges are being taken and they will be involved in screening from March 10.

Officials from the district health department have been asked to submit daily reports about the situation in the airport.

Meanwhile, Wenlock Hospital Medical Superintendent H. Rajeshwaridevi chaired a meeting with doctors of the hospital and from the Kasturba Medical College to review working of isolation ward of the Wenlock Hospital. Joint Director and Deputy Director from Health and Family Welfare Department Puspalata and Prasad participated in the meeting.