AIR officer accused of sexual harassment

Hassan

12 October 2021 11:16 IST

Complaint registered in Hassan

A senior officer at All India Radio station in Hassan has been accused of sexually harassing his colleague. A complaint has been registered at Women Police Station in Hassan against V.G. Malagi, Station Director (Engineering).

Hassan Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda told The Hindu that a case had been registered under Section 354 of the IPC on the charge of harassing a woman colleague. “We have served a notice to the accused seeking his response to the complaint,” the officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a source, the accused has not reported for duty since the complaint was filed.