Air Marshal visits Bidar

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command of the Indian Air Force, receives a guard of honour by air warriors at the Air Force Station in Bidar on Tuesday.  

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command of the Indian Air Force, arrived in Bidar on a two-days official visit to the Air Force Station there on Tuesday.

Air Commodore Sameer Sondhi, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Bidar, received him. Air warriors presented a guard of honour.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh visited various squadrons, sections and interacted with the air warriors and civilians. He also inspected the flying training, maintenance and administrative facilities of the station.

During his interaction, he exhorted all personnel of the station to uphold the fine traditions of the Indian Air Force and work wholeheartedly towards making the station, the Indian Air Force and nation proud, said a release.


