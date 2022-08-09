Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan visits Bidar Air Force station

Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Senior Air staff Officer, Training Command, with trophy winners at Air Force Station in Bidar on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 09, 2022 17:54 IST

The occasion marked the culmination of one-year of rigorous training of pilots on the Hawk MK 132 fighter aircraft

Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Senior Air Staff Officer, Training Command, visited the Air Force Station in Bidar on Tuesday and presided over the valedictory function of 207 Pilots’ Course and 22 Weapon Systems Operators’ Course on Monday. Air Commodore Sameer Sondhi, Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Bidar, welcomed and briefed him on the achievement of the course.

The occasion marked the culmination of one-year of rigorous training of pilots on the Hawk MK 132 fighter aircraft. The Air Force said that this advanced Jet Trainer was a proven platform being used in operational and fighter trainer roles by leading air powers of the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flying Officer Praganya Kumar stood first in overall order of merit in 207 Pilots’ Course and Flying Officer Srikant Mishra stood first in overall order of merit in 22 Weapon Systems Operators’ Course and were awarded certificates and trophies by the chief guest.

During his address, the Air Marshal congratulated the graduating officers and praised their focused approach toward excellence in flying training. He advised them to have a continuous skill development approach and achieve high flying and safety standards.