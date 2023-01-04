ADVERTISEMENT

Air Marshal Radhish visits Airmen Training School

January 04, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command of IAF, at a simulation training session for Agniveervayu trainees at the Airmen Training School in Sambra in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Training Command of IAF, visited the Airmen Training School (ATS) in Sambra in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He inspected the Agniveervayu training programme going on in the ATS. He interacted with officers and trainees at the centre and went around the various facilities at the school.

Air Marshal Radhish took over as the AOC-in-C on January 1, 2023. It was his maiden visit to ATS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was received by Air Commodore S. Sridhar, Air Officer Commanding. The Air Marshal was presented with a guard of honour by air warriors.

The officer visited various training facilities where he was briefed about the ongoing training of the first batch of Agniveervayu which commenced on December 30, 2022. The Air Marshal expressed his satisfaction and congratulated the station for efficient induction and enrolment process undertaken for 3,000 Agniveervayu trainees.

During his interaction with the newly inducted Agniveervayu trainees, he motivated them to work hard and exhorted them to be mentally tough and physically agile to adapt to the new environment.

He emphasised on the role of instructors as role models and sound professionals to inspire them. To ensure quality training for Agniveervayus, he insisted upon the importance of extensive usage of latest hi-tech training gadgets and infrastructure by instructors, according to a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US