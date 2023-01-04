Air Marshal Radhish visits Airmen Training School

January 04, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Belagavi

Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Training Command of IAF, visited the Airmen Training School (ATS) in Sambra in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He inspected the Agniveervayu training programme going on in the ATS. He interacted with officers and trainees at the centre and went around the various facilities at the school.

Air Marshal Radhish took over as the AOC-in-C on January 1, 2023. It was his maiden visit to ATS.

He was received by Air Commodore S. Sridhar, Air Officer Commanding. The Air Marshal was presented with a guard of honour by air warriors.

The officer visited various training facilities where he was briefed about the ongoing training of the first batch of Agniveervayu which commenced on December 30, 2022. The Air Marshal expressed his satisfaction and congratulated the station for efficient induction and enrolment process undertaken for 3,000 Agniveervayu trainees.

During his interaction with the newly inducted Agniveervayu trainees, he motivated them to work hard and exhorted them to be mentally tough and physically agile to adapt to the new environment.

He emphasised on the role of instructors as role models and sound professionals to inspire them. To ensure quality training for Agniveervayus, he insisted upon the importance of extensive usage of latest hi-tech training gadgets and infrastructure by instructors, according to a release.