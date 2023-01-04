HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air Marshal Radhish visits Airmen Training School

January 04, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command of IAF, at a simulation training session for Agniveervayu trainees at the Airmen Training School in Sambra in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command of IAF, at a simulation training session for Agniveervayu trainees at the Airmen Training School in Sambra in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Training Command of IAF, visited the Airmen Training School (ATS) in Sambra in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He inspected the Agniveervayu training programme going on in the ATS. He interacted with officers and trainees at the centre and went around the various facilities at the school.

Air Marshal Radhish took over as the AOC-in-C on January 1, 2023. It was his maiden visit to ATS.

He was received by Air Commodore S. Sridhar, Air Officer Commanding. The Air Marshal was presented with a guard of honour by air warriors.

The officer visited various training facilities where he was briefed about the ongoing training of the first batch of Agniveervayu which commenced on December 30, 2022. The Air Marshal expressed his satisfaction and congratulated the station for efficient induction and enrolment process undertaken for 3,000 Agniveervayu trainees.

During his interaction with the newly inducted Agniveervayu trainees, he motivated them to work hard and exhorted them to be mentally tough and physically agile to adapt to the new environment.

He emphasised on the role of instructors as role models and sound professionals to inspire them. To ensure quality training for Agniveervayus, he insisted upon the importance of extensive usage of latest hi-tech training gadgets and infrastructure by instructors, according to a release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.