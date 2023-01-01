ADVERTISEMENT

Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish takes charge of Training Command

January 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish assumed command of the Indian Air Force’s Training Command in Bengaluru on Sunday.

He succeeds Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, who proceeded on superannuation.

Air Marshal Radhish, who is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in 1985. The Air Officer has flying experience on various aircraft that include MiG 27 ML and MiG 23 MF. He is a Fighter Strike Leader and an Instrument Rating Instructor and Examiner.

He has also held important portfolios like Principal Director Personnel (Officers), Air Defence Commander and Senior Air Staff Officer, the latter two at key operational Command Headquarters of the IAF.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US