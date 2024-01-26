Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish gets Param Vishisht Seva Medal

January 26, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Air Marshal Radhakrishnan Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Training Command, IAF, Bengaluru, has been conferred with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. He was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2013. He oversaw the conduct of Aero India last year in Bengaluru and the training of the Agniveervayu in the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal Radhish is an alumnus of the Sainik School, Kazhakootam, Kerala; the National Defence Academy, Pune; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, UK; and the Royal College of Defence Studies, London. The air officer has close to 2,500 hours of flying experience in various aircraft including MiG-27 ML and MiG-23 MF.