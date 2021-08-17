Air Marshal Chaudhari visits Bidar Air Force Station

Belagavi

17 August 2021 18:27 IST

Air Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, visited the Bidar Air Force Station on Tuesday.

He presided over the combined valedictory ceremony of the 205 pilots course and 20 weapon systems operators course. These trainees completed their stage III training on the Hawk Operational Training Squadrons.

Air Commodore Sameer Sondi, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Bidar, briefed him about various operational, administrative and maintenance preparedness of the base.

The event marked the culmination of one-year rigorous training of pilots on the Hawk Mk 132 fighter aircraft. The advanced jet trainer is a proven platform being used in operational and fighter trainer role by leading air powers in the world.

Trainees Anurag Nain, Shaurya Veer Singh, Rohit Gill and Rahul Duhan stood first in the overall order of merit from their respective squadrons. The chief guest presented them with certificates and trophies.

Air Marshal Chaudhari congratulated the graduating officers and praised their focussed approach towards excellence in flying training. He emphasised on continued skill development and training and achieving high flying and safety standards. He appreciated the determined efforts of the instructors and trainee officers in completing the course in time despite the challenges posed by the epidemic.