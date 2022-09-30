Karnataka

Air India to resume Bengaluru-San Francisco flights

Air India said Mumbai would be connected with San Francisco from December 2.

The flight service between Bengaluru and San Francisco, which was stopped following outbreak of pandemic, will be re-introduced. In a press release, Air India announced that the thrice-a-week flights will be reinstated with effect from December 15.

The airline also announced that Mumbai would be connected with San Francisco from December 2. It said there would be a total of 20 additional flights every week to Birmingham, London and San Francisco.

The additional flight to these destinations will be introduced in a phased manner from October to December this year. “With additional 5 flights to Birmingham, 9 additional flights to London and 6 additional flights to San Francisco, Air India will be able to offer over 5,000 additional seats every week to customers and ensure ample choice in terms of connectivity, convenience and cabin space,” said the release.


