Air India Express withdraws flights from Mangaluru to West Asia

Mangaluru

17 March 2020 16:34 IST

The Air India Express (AIE) has withdrawn its flight services between Mangaluru and select cities in West Asia due to the COVID-19 situation.

It has withdrawn Mangaluru-Bahrain-Kuwait-Mangaluru (IX 889/890) flights till March 31; Mangaluru-Damam-Mangaluru (IX 885/886) till March 28; and Mangaluru-Doha-Mangaluru (IX 821/822) services till March 28.

The AIE communicated the same to the Director of Mangaluru International Airport on March 17. “...The flights have been withdrawn due to COVID-19 notification issued for suspension of travel...” its letter said.

