Air India Express withdraws flights from Mangaluru to West Asia

The Air India Express (AIE) has withdrawn its flight services between Mangaluru and select cities in West Asia due to the COVID-19 situation.
It has withdrawn Mangaluru-Bahrain-Kuwait-Mangaluru (IX 889/890) flights till March 31; Mangaluru-Damam-Mangaluru (IX 885/886) till March 28; and Mangaluru-Doha-Mangaluru (IX 821/822) services till March 28.
The AIE communicated the same to the Director of Mangaluru International Airport on March 17. “...The flights have been withdrawn due to COVID-19 notification issued for suspension of travel...” its letter said.
