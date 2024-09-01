GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air India Express launches daily flights from Bengaluru to Indore and Vijayawada

Air India Express operates 376 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting directly to 24 domestic destinations

Published - September 01, 2024 04:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image. Air India Express has launched two new daily flights on Sunday, September 1, from Bengaluru, connecting Vijayawada and Indore.

Representative image. Air India Express has launched two new daily flights on Sunday, September 1, from Bengaluru, connecting Vijayawada and Indore. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Air India Express has launched two new daily flights on Sunday (September 1, 2024) from Bengaluru, connecting Vijayawada and Indore.

The flight on the Bengaluru-Indore route will depart Bengaluru at 11.10 am and arrive in Indore at 1 pm, from Indore the flight will depart at 1.30 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 3.30 pm.

On the Bengaluru-Vijayawada route the flight will depart from Bengaluru at 6.05 pm and arrive at Vijayawada at 5.40 pm, from Vijayawada the flight will depart at 6.10 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 7.50 pm.

Air India Express operates 376 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting directly to 24 domestic destinations, such as Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ranchi, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, and to Abu Dhabi internationally.

The airline also provides one-stop connectivity to six domestic destinations, such as Agartala, Imphal, and Srinagar, and 12 international destinations, including Al Ain, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh, Salalah, Sharjah, and Singapore.

