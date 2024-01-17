Air India Express launches Bengaluru-Ayodhya flight

January 17, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Air India Express launched its first non-stop flight connecting Ayodhya with Bengaluru, with the airline commencing operations on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru-Ayodhya will operate three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The flight will depart at 7.30 a.m. and arrive at Ayodhya at 10 a.m. The Ayodhya-Bengaluru is also a tri-weekly flight operating on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday with the flight departing Ayodhya at 5 p.m. and arriving at Bengaluru at 5.30 p.m.

Apart from Bengaluru the airline will be connecting Ayodhya with Kolkata and Delhi.

“We inaugurated our Ayodhya-Delhi flight on the very day of Ayodhya airport’s opening. Within a few weeks, we have further extended our connectivity to this sacred city, now linking Ayodhya with two additional metro cities: Kolkata and Bengaluru. This strategic expansion will provide pilgrims with convenient one-stop itineraries to Ayodhya and enhances connectivity to 16 other destinations on our network. The swift expansion of services in Ayodhya underscores our commitment to expanding both domestically and internationally, driven by a growing fleet.” said Aloke Singh, managing director, Air India Express.