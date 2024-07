Air India Express launched its Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi flight service on Tuesday.

The flight from Bengaluru will depart at 3.25 p.m. and arrive at Abu Dhabi at 6 p.m. From Abu Dhabi, the flight will depart at 6.55 p.m. and arrive at Bengaluru at 12.40 p.m. The flights will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Air India Express said that Bengaluru is the airline’s largest base with over 200 weekly flights connecting the city to 27 destinations.

