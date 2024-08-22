Air India adds additional flights to Kolkata to meet festive demand

Air India on Thursday announced that it will temporarily operate additional flights to Kolkata from Bengaluru to meet greater travel demand to the city during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

Starting September 20, Air India will operate daily, non-stop flights to Kolkata from Bengaluru and Hyderabad for nearly a month.

Air India has also increased frequency to Kolkata from Delhi effective August 15 and from Mumbai effective September 25.

The airline said that the additional flights will operate at convenient times, providing greater choice and ease to travellers who plan to visit their loved ones during the joyous festive season.

Flight AI524 from Bengaluru to Kolkata will depart at 12.10 p.m. on five days a week except on Sunday when the departure is at 11.55 a.m. and arrive in Kolkata at 12.35 p.m. Flight AI526 from Kolkata will depart at 8.40 p.m. and arrive in Bengaluru at 10.40 p.m.

It added that the flights to and from Kolkata are also conveniently timed to enable seamless connections via its Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai hubs, to and from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, as well as several countries in Europe and Southeast Asia.

The airline said bookings for the new flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.