ADVERTISEMENT

Air hostess death: Police book murder case against techie

March 14, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Koramangala police have registered a case of murder against a city-based software engineer for the alleged murder of an air hostess who had come to meet him at his apartment on March 11.

The deceased Archana Dhiman, 28, from Himachal Pradesh, came to Bengaluru from Dubai just four days prior to the accident. She was staying with Aadesh at an apartment in Koramangala

Based on the complaint filed by the family of the deceased accusing Aadesh of murdering her, the police have registered a case of murder and are questioning the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the duo stayed in the apartment and had a party a few minutes before the incident. The circumstantial evidence gathered from the scene of crime pointed towards Aadesh indicating that he had murdered her by pushing her from the balcony of his apartment on the fourth floor, the police said.

The police have also seized mobile phones and other gadgets belonging to the accused for analysis. The accused has a history of trapping girls and cheating them, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the police are awaiting the PM and FSL report to corroborate with the primary evidence gathered from the scene of crime and preliminary investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US