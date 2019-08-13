Air Force rescues 550 persons

Air Marshal S.K. Ghotia, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command, reviewed the rescue operations in north Karnataka on Tuesday.

He visited the Airmen Training School in Sambra and spoke to the officers.

Mr. Ghotia told presspersons that in five days, the Air Force had carried out 55 operations and rescued 550 people from various places.

“As many as 150 were rescued by winching and 365 after landing the aircraft near affected areas. Most air-landed operations were near Hampi. They were taken to the air strip at Vijayanagar and then sent to safer areas,” he said.

“We are working in close coordination with the State government. They are giving us updates of the places that need rescue operations. We are also dropping food and other materials at various places. Around 5,000 tonnes of relief materials have been dropped,” Mr. Ghotia added.