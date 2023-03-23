Air coolers, special diet keeping chimps, gorillas cool

March 23, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MYSURU

Come summer, the Mysuru zoo initiates a special management plan for keeping the animals cool and hydrated. Starting from March till the onset of monsoon, the zoo management will be watchful of animals, their diet and health because of the hot weather and take precautions for easing stress among the animals.

The zoo authorities said they were making best possible efforts so that the animals and birds beat the heat.

Water sprayers installed in animal enclosures are helping animals and birds beat the heat, besides keeping the surroundings cool. Small ponds have been developed at multiple places and the green canopy keeps the campus cool. The water sprayers and jets are operated twice or thrice a day and water is also rained on the animals, including giraffes, for keeping them cool.

“Our summer management plan was introduced three weeks ago. Our aim is to keep the animals cool, hydrated and healthy. The three-month-long plan is useful to manage summer heat,” said zoo executive director Ajit Kulkarni.

The zoo has no dearth of water as it has multiple water resources. Water is also drawn from Karanji Lake besides the tanks where rainwater harvested was stored.

Slush ponds have been built in some enclosures where animals get themselves drenched in slush. Such ponds have been built in the enclosures of rhinoceros, Indian gaurs and other animals. “The slush on the skin protects animals from the heat,” Mr. Kulkarni said.

Air coolers

The air coolers are keeping the chimpanzees, gorillas and orangutans cool. “We operate coolers at night. The health of chimps, orangutans and gorillas is monitored as they get stressed up from heat because their body is covered by thick hair. Their diet needs to be altered for keeping them fit and agile. Seasonal fruits like watermelon, musk melon and grapes, tender coconut, soya bean milk and cucumbers keep chimpanzees, and gorillas cool and energised,” he said.

Chimps also get tender coconuts five to six times daily. Frozen fruits are fed to Himalayan black bears and ice blocks are dipped in their pools for turning the water ice-cold. Animal keepers spray water on the elephants to keep them cool.

“The temperature within the zoo campus is one to two degrees lesser when compared to other parts of the city because of the tree canopy and ample water availability. The zoo is much cooler because of its greenery and ponds. The Karanji lake is one of the sources we can bank upon for meeting the water needs in summer,” Mr. Kulkarni said.

The Karanji lake, located next to the zoo campus, has been a saviour for the zoo as its overflowing waters in monsoon is diverted to the ponds built inside the zoo. The water in these ponds helps groundwater recharge and almost all the borewells were yielding sufficient water. The zoo’s dependence on the water supplied by the local authorities has come down.