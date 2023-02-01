Air Commodore Abhijeet Nene assumes command of Air Force Station Bidar

February 01, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Air Commodore Abhijeet Nene took over the command of Air Force Station Bidar on Wednesday.

Air Commodore Sameer Sondhi handed over the command to the air officer. Mr. Nene was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 1993 as a pilot in the Fighter Stream. He has been awarded with Vishisht Seva Medal for his meritorious service.

The Air Officer is an alumnus of National Defence Academy, Malaysian Armed Forces Staff College, Kuala Lumpur and Army War College, Mhow. He has held important assignments including Directing Staff at Flying Instructors School; and Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment. He has commanded a frontline Jaguar Squadron and a Signal Unit.

He is a Cat ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor, with over 4500 flying hours on Jaguar Hunter, SU-30, Kiran and HPT-32 aircraft.