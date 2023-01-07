Air Chief Marshal visits Belagavi

January 07, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Belagavi

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), visited the Airmen Training School, Belagavi on Friday, to inspect the training of the newly-inducted Agniveervayu trainees.

Air Commodore S. Sridhar, Air Officer Commanding, Airmen Training School, received him. The CAS inspected the training infrastructure at the station and the preparations made for the Agniveervayus. The training of Agniveervayus commenced on December 30, 2022.

The CAS also interacted with the instructors and emphasised on the significance of imparting the highest standards of training to Agniveervayus. He also advised the training staff to focus on enhancing multitasking capabilities, while also familiarising them with modern technologies. During his interactions, he also emphasised on the need to maintain a high standard of training, said a release.

