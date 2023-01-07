ADVERTISEMENT

Air Chief Marshal visits Belagavi

January 07, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari takes stock of the progress of training of the Agniveers during his visit to the Airmen Training School, in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), visited the Airmen Training School, Belagavi on Friday, to inspect the training of the newly-inducted Agniveervayu trainees.

Air Commodore S. Sridhar, Air Officer Commanding, Airmen Training School, received him. The CAS inspected the training infrastructure at the station and the preparations made for the Agniveervayus. The training of Agniveervayus commenced on December 30, 2022.

The CAS also interacted with the instructors and emphasised on the significance of imparting the highest standards of training to Agniveervayus. He also advised the training staff to focus on enhancing multitasking capabilities, while also familiarising them with modern technologies. During his interactions, he also emphasised on the need to maintain a high standard of training, said a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US