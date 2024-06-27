AIR Bhadravati programme on career counselling

Akashavani Bhadravati will air a special programme – Vrutthishikshana Margadarshana, focusing on students who cleared SSLC and PUC, beginning on Friday, June 28.

The program will be on air every Friday between 9.05 a.m. and 9.20 a.m. The experts from the career guidance cell of the PES Group of Institute will share information on various courses that benefit the students. Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, also secretary of the PES Group of Institutes, will inaugurate the series, said S.R. Bhat, programme head of AIR Bhadravati, in a press release.

The listeners can listen to the programme on FM at 103.5 and MW 675 khz. Besides, the programme will be available on Akashavani Bhadravati YouTube and Prasarbharathi news on the Air app, the release added.

