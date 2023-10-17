AIR Bhadravathi, Karnataka Sangha to organise Kavikavya Ganasudhe

October 17, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

Akashavani Bhadravathi, in association with Karnataka Sangha in Shivamogga, will hold Kavikavya Ganasudhe programme at the Karnataka Sangha auditorium in Shivamogga on Thursday. The programme has been organised as part of Dasara celebrations and to mark Kannada Rajyotsava.

In a press release, S.R. Bhat, Programme Head of Akashavani Bhadravathi, said that poets would present their poems and a team of singers would sing them. The poets taking part in the programme are Sharada Uluve, Manasa Shivaramakrishna, Ambika Devaraj, Usha Nagaraj, Dr. Gurudath K.N., Basavarajappa J.N., Madhuganapatirao Madenuru, Shi. Ju. Pasha and Manjappa T.

Sanjeev R. Namannavar has composed the music for the poems. Vishakh Nagalapur and Sangeetha Vernekar will present the songs.

Karnataka Sangha president M.N. Sundararaj, honorary secretary Ashalata M., and others will participate. Akashavani Bhadravathi will air the recorded programme at 9 a.m. on November 1.