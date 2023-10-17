HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIR Bhadravathi, Karnataka Sangha to organise Kavikavya Ganasudhe

October 17, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Akashavani Bhadravathi, in association with Karnataka Sangha in Shivamogga, will hold Kavikavya Ganasudhe programme at the Karnataka Sangha auditorium in Shivamogga on Thursday. The programme has been organised as part of Dasara celebrations and to mark Kannada Rajyotsava.

In a press release, S.R. Bhat, Programme Head of Akashavani Bhadravathi, said that poets would present their poems and a team of singers would sing them. The poets taking part in the programme are Sharada Uluve, Manasa Shivaramakrishna, Ambika Devaraj, Usha Nagaraj, Dr. Gurudath K.N., Basavarajappa J.N., Madhuganapatirao Madenuru, Shi. Ju. Pasha and Manjappa T.

Sanjeev R. Namannavar has composed the music for the poems. Vishakh Nagalapur and Sangeetha Vernekar will present the songs.

Karnataka Sangha president M.N. Sundararaj, honorary secretary Ashalata M., and others will participate. Akashavani Bhadravathi will air the recorded programme at 9 a.m. on November 1.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.