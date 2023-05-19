AIMSS stages demonstration in support of agitating wrestlers

May 19, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Supporting woman wrestlers who are on an indefinite agitation in Delhi against sexual harassment, activists of All India Mahila Samskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS) staged a demonstration outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Ballari on Friday.

Addressing a gathering at the agitation site, Somashekhar Gouda, president of the Save Education Committee, condemned the Union government for its inaction, though the agitation has completed two weeks now.

“The woman wrestlers who raised the Indian flag high at the Olympics are now on the streets for the last two weeks demanding justice. Yet, there is no action from the government. The agitating wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment charge against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the government is not ready to arrest him. It shows how the BJP government is treating the women in the country,” Mr. Gowda said, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and an impartial investigation in the matter.

Training her guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AIMSS district president Eshwari questioned the Prime Minister’s silence in the matter.

“When women achieve something at international events and bring laurels to India, Mr. Modi gives poses for photos with the achievers. When the same achievers make such serious allegations as sexual harassment against a leader of the BJP, Mr. Modi goes into silent mode. Mr. Modi responds to minor issues such as the death of an elephant. But, he doesn’t have time to respond to the agitating wrestlers. It shows his approach to and treatment of women. It shows how serious he is when he gives the Save and Educate Girl Child slogan,” she said.

The activists later submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Union Home Minister and Union Sports Minister, to the office of Ballari Deputy Commissioner.