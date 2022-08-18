AIMSS seeks action in sexual harassment case

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
August 18, 2022 20:41 IST

Members of AIMSS submitting a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Condemning the incident in which a PU college founder has been accused of sexual harassment in Dharwad and seeking stern action, members of the Dharwad unit of All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS) submitted memoranda to the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and the Deputy Director of PU Education on Thursday.

Submitting the memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, AIMSS members said that it is shocking that teachers who are supposed to teach moral values to students are themselves involved in a heinous act.

District president of AIMSS Madhulata Goudar, secretary Gangubai Kokare, district vice-president Devamma Devatkal, principal of KE Board’s PU College Sunita Kadapatti and others demanded action against the founder of the college, principal and all those involved in the incident under provisions of PoCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012.

In the memorandum, AIMSS has also demanded steps to ban vulgar and pornographic films and websites. The organisation has also demanded setting up of a woman cell in every PU College, where girl students can air their grievances.

A copy of the memorandum was later submitted to the DDPU.

Investigation

Meanwhile, the police have continued investigation in the case and are questioning the staff of the college, where the incident is said to have taken place. The main accused in the case, Basavaraj Yadavannavar, founder of Vishweshwaraiah PU Science College in Jaynagar, is reportedly absconding.

