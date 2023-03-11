AIMSS calls for stringent punishment for rape accused

March 11, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Seeking stringent punishment for the accused in an alleged gang rape case reported recently in Hubballi, members of AIMSS (All India Mahila Samskrutik Sanghatan) staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Saturday.

A minor girl was allegedly raped by four youths, one of whom was known to her. After the incident which happened on Wednesday came to light, the police arrested four youths in the age group of 22 to 26 and remanded them in judicial custody.

Staging the demonstration at Vivekananda Circle in Dharwad, the protestors urged the police to conduct proper investigation so as to ensure that all the accused were handed stringent punishment by the court.

Addressing the protestors, president of the Dharwad district unit of AIMSS, Madhulata Goudar, expressed concern over the growing instances of attack and violence against women. She said that growing misuse of drugs, proliferation of pornographic websites, and increasing sex and violence in films were the reason for the such gang rapes and deterioration of moral values.

The government should provide self-defence training to girls in schools and colleges, and the recommendations of Justice Verma committee should be implemented, she said.

Office-bearers of AIMSS, including Gangubai Kokare, Devamma Devatkal and others, led the protest.

According to the police, one of the accused had told the girl that he would buy her a mobile phone. Subsequently, after having dinner with her, the youths took the girl to the city’s outskirts and raped her.