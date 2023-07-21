AIMSS, AIDSO condemn Manipur incident

July 21, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Strongly condemning the ghastly sexual assault on two women in Manipur, members of the district committee of All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS) submitted a memorandum in Dharwad on Friday.

District president of AIMSS Madhulata Goudar, secretary Gangubai Kokare, and vice-president Dveamma Devatkal submitted the memorandum addressed to the President of India, to the district administration.

In the memorandum, AIMSS strongly condemned the Manipur incident in which two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted. “It is a matter of shame to civil society that the whole incident was videographed and made viral on social media. What is even more shocking is that it happened in the presence of Manipur police. The whole nation demands an answer from the Manipur police and the government on the issue,” the memorandum said.

AIMSS questioned the silence of the Prime Minister over Manipur violence. The Prime Minister who spoke about ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ had remained silent although Manipur was burning for over two months and even the President belonging to the tribal community had not yet spoken on it. At least now there should be stringent action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime and steps to prevent recurrence of such ghastly acts, the memorandum said.

State secretary of All India Students Organisation (AIDSO) Ajay Kamat issued a statement strongly condemning the incident and questioning the apathy of the State police and the government in taking action against the perpetrators although the incident happened two months ago.

What was even shocking was the admission by the Chief Minister of Manipur about a series such instances being reported in the State ever since the violence erupted over the issue of reservation. He alleged that in order to carry forward its agenda, the ruling party at the State Centre had allowed the communities to clash. He also urged the communities not to become tools of politics and instead make efforts to make peace.

