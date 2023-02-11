AIMIM to contest 14 seats in Kalyana Karnataka region

February 11, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Ahead of the State Assembly polls, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is trying to make inroads into parts of Kalyana Karnataka region by inviting applications for the candidates willing to contest on the AIMIM ticket in three districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

AIMIM Kalaburagi district president Abdul Raheem, addressing a press conference here on Saturday, said that the party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi had decided to field at least 14 candidates, including in seven Assembly constituencies in Kalaburagi districts, five in Bidar district and two seats in Yadgir district.

Applications have been invited from the aspirants from Kalaburagi North, Kalaburagi South , Kalaburagi Rural, Aland, Sedam, Chitapur and Jewargi Assembly segments in Kalaburagi district; Bidar, Bidar South, Humnabad, Basavakalyan and Bhalki Assembly constituencies in Bidar district; and Yadgir and Gurmitkal Assembly constituencies in Yadgir district.