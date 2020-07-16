Aim to raise produce processing level to 25% by 2025

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil on Wednesday said the State government had set a target of increasing the processing of produce from agriculture and allied sectors to 25% in the next five years from the present level of 3 to 5%.
Participating in a webinar on ‘Impact of Agro and Food Processing Industries in Karnataka: Gaps, Challenges, Opportunities and Way Forward for Better Future’, organised by ASSOCHAM here, he said the target was in line with that of the Centre.
Marketability
“Our State is planning to improve the marketability of farm produce and provide value-added services like assaying, grading, cleaning, labelling, and packing at warehouses and cold storages through Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation (KAPPEC) and Department of Industries and Commerce, besides trading platforms,” he said.
Mr. Patil said Karnataka was planning to establish warehousing and logistic hubs in food and agri parks. It was also preparing to operate warehousing and cold storages as sub-markets with online trading platforms; warehouse-based sales facilities for agriculture and horticulture produce. He said the government was in discussions with experts on how best it could make use of funds available under Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan.
100 more FPOs
The Minister also stated that the Karnataka government was planning to establish another 100 FPOs in the current financial year. The recently released guidelines of the Centre on FPOs will further strengthen the FPOs in Karnataka, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath