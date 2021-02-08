‘Aim is to keep city clean on all days’

District in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar inspecting the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru on Sunday.

MYSURU

08 February 2021 01:48 IST

Area-specific teams formed to keep places clean throughout the year, says Minister

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Sunday claimed efforts were under way to ensure that the city was clean on all 365 days.

Speaking to reporters after carrying out an inspection of the Outer Ring Road, which had become an eyesore as a result of indiscriminate dumping of garbage, Mr. Somashekar said the administration had earmarked regions and constituted teams that have been entrusted with the responsibility of keeping their areas clean throughout the year.

While appealing to the public to eschew dumping garbage on the roadside, Mr. Somashekar said instructions had been issued to crack down on those found doing this. A close vigil will be maintained on garbage trucks that dispose waste by the roadside and appropriate action will be taken against the owners. This includes levying of penalty or jail terms. He said that the matter had already been discussed with senior police officials including Police Commissioner Chandragupta.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Somashekar’s assertion on keeping the city clean assumes significance in view of complaints that mounds of garbage are found carelessly thrown by roads in several parts of the city, particularly along Outer Ring Road and Narasimharaja Assembly segment, and that the scramble by officials to clear the mess becomes evident only when the Swachh Survekshan approaches every year.

Mr. Somashekar, after an inspection of the Outer Ring Road, said officials of various departments including MUDA, MCC, PWD, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB), and NHAI, had been entrusted with different responsibilities to keep the roads clean.

Emphasising on the need for a permanent solution, he said there was a need to keep the road surroundings clean too. He said he had discussed the possibility of planting saplings in the barren land surrounding the roads with officials of Forest Department, MUDA and MCC.