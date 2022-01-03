‘Aim is to avoid spread of infection’

Hassan

03 January 2022 19:36 IST

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has appealed to those between the age of 15 and 18 to get vaccinated for COVID-19 without fail. “There is no need to worry about the vaccination”, he told youngsters at the launch of the vaccination drive at Government Pre-University College in Shivamogga on Monday.

“Children interact with people of all age groups. Hence, their vaccination is necessary to avoid the spread of the infection,” he said.

The officer said all those eligible would be covered within 10 days. “The vaccination is safe and there is nothing to worry about. If we follow the protocol effectively, we can avoid the infection”, he said.

District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli said the administration would administer vaccination for 83,831 children. On the first day, vaccination was done at 74 places, he said.

Shivamogga Mayor Sunita Annappa, Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L.Vaishali and others were present.