Aim high in career, new constables told

Padam Kumar Garg, Director-General of Police (Training), has called upon constables, who completed the training programme, to continue their studies and aim to occupy higher positions.

He spoke at the passing out parade of the fifth batch of constables who completed training at Police Training Institute near Hassan on Friday. The candidates recruitedshould feel proud for being selected after facing tough competition. “This is an opportunity to serve the public. Everyone should make better use of the opportunity. You should work with honesty and help those in trouble”, he said.

As many as 145 trainees, who completed the training, participated in the passing out parade. Their parents and family members had gathered to witness the event.

Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda, Police Training Institute principal A. Maruthi and other senior officers were present.