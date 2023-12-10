ADVERTISEMENT

AIKS tells government to fix MSP for onion

December 10, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

State working president of All India Kisan Sabha Moulla Mulla, among others, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Demanding that the State government fix minimum support price (MSP) of ₹5,000 per quintal of onion, the district unit of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) will, along with onion growers from across the district, stage a protest in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

AIKS State working president Moula Mulla and district secretary Bheemashankar Madiyal, addressing a press conference here on Sunday, said that onion prices have skyrocketed with a dip in supply owing to failed crops this season.

They said that food bazaars that have purchased large quantities of onion directly from farmers at lower prices have created an artificial shortage of the produce in the open market.

Onion growers from across the district will organise a protest in the city demanding that the government fix MSP for onion and also procure onion bulbs from farmers and market them.

