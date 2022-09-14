AIKS, KPRS demand drinking water in Gunj area

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) have demanded the district authorities to take up construction of underground drainage (UGD) works and also facilitate drinking water in the Nehru Gunj area in the city.

KPRS district President Sharnbasappa Mamshetty and AIKS district president Maula Mulla addressing presspersons here on Wednesday said that sewers generally overflow on the streets connecting to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard during rainy days. Hundreds of farmers visiting the APMC yard to sell their produce face inconveniences. Mr. Mamshetty and Mr. Mulla demanded permanent solutions to overflowing sewers and rainwater flooding in the locality.

The members also urged the concerned officials to arrange supply of drinking water to APMC yards in Nehru Gunj locality.

If the district authorities fail to fulfil the demands within a week, the AIKS , KPRS along with the labourers and farmers will go on indefinite ‘rasta roko’ protest on the main streets in Nehru Gunj area.