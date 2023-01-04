ADVERTISEMENT

AIKKMS urges govt. to set up cotton procurement centres in Yadgir, buy crop at ₹12,000 a quintal

January 04, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sanghatan (AIKKMS) has urged the State government to open procurement centres in Yadgir district and start purchasing cotton at a minimum support price of ₹12,000 per quintal immediately as the price of cotton in the open market has drastically reduced.

The sanghatan staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday and shouted  slogans demanding that the government start purchasing cotton. The price of cotton during October last year was reasonable but it suddenly collapsed to ₹7,500 per quintal from ₹10,000.

The sudden fall in price has shocked farmers who have spent more than ₹30,000 per acre, from sowing to harvesting stage, including purchasing seeds, fertilizer and chemicals. 

More importantly, most of the farmers are not satisfied with the yield which has been very poor, failing to reach their expectations.

In the earlier years, farmers were able to harvest around 15 quintals per acre but this time they only obtained 8 to 10 quintals per acre owing to continuous rainfall.

Thus, they faced another type of loss, the protesters highlighted the issue.

The State government should immediately extend a helping hand to farmers by opening procurement centres and purchasing cotton at a rate of ₹12,000 per quintal, they urged.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the authorities.

Sharanagowda Gugal and Bheemareddy, district president and secretary, respectively, of the organisation, and others were present.

CONNECT WITH US