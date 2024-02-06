ADVERTISEMENT

AIKKMS submits memorandum in Hubballi seeking release of pending MGNREGA wages

February 06, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Seeking payment of pending wages under MGNREGA, a delegation of All India Krishik Khet Mazdoor Sanghatan submitting a memorandum to the authorities in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seeking payment of pending wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and condemning the apathy of both the State and Central governments, a delegation of All India Krishik Khet Mazdoor Sanghatan (AIKKMS) submitted a memorandum to the authorities in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Leading the delegation, district president of AIKKMS Deepa Dharwad, vice-president Hanumeshh Huded and others submitted the memorandum to the officials of the district administration seeking immediate steps for the release of pending wages.

The delegation members told the authorities that the farmers of Dharwad taluk are reeling under drought and as their wages have been held up, they are finding it hard to eke out a living.

They said that job card holders are finding it difficult to get their wages because of the apathy of the government and sought to know why the government has been unable to pay the farm workers after getting work done by them.

They pointed out that job card holders in Mansoor Gram Panchayat limits have not received their wages for the past two weeks and urged the officials to immediately release the pending wages.

They warned that if the wages are not paid, they will be forced to stage an agitation.

