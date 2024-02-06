GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIKKMS submits memorandum in Hubballi seeking release of pending MGNREGA wages

February 06, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Seeking payment of pending wages under MGNREGA, a delegation of All India Krishik Khet Mazdoor Sanghatan submitting a memorandum to the authorities in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Seeking payment of pending wages under MGNREGA, a delegation of All India Krishik Khet Mazdoor Sanghatan submitting a memorandum to the authorities in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seeking payment of pending wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and condemning the apathy of both the State and Central governments, a delegation of All India Krishik Khet Mazdoor Sanghatan (AIKKMS) submitted a memorandum to the authorities in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Leading the delegation, district president of AIKKMS Deepa Dharwad, vice-president Hanumeshh Huded and others submitted the memorandum to the officials of the district administration seeking immediate steps for the release of pending wages.

The delegation members told the authorities that the farmers of Dharwad taluk are reeling under drought and as their wages have been held up, they are finding it hard to eke out a living.

They said that job card holders are finding it difficult to get their wages because of the apathy of the government and sought to know why the government has been unable to pay the farm workers after getting work done by them.

They pointed out that job card holders in Mansoor Gram Panchayat limits have not received their wages for the past two weeks and urged the officials to immediately release the pending wages.

They warned that if the wages are not paid, they will be forced to stage an agitation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.