AIKKMS seeks legal framework for MSP

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
September 20, 2022 19:31 IST

Activists associated with All India Kisan Khet Majdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS) staged a demonstration outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Kalaburagi on Tuesday putting forward various demands related to the farm sector, including a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produces.

The agitating activists said that the BJP-led Union government is least concerned about farmers who have been hit hard by skyrocketing prices of farm inputs and falling prices for farm produces.

“The constantly rising prices of farm inputs, including fertilizers, seeds and pesticides, and the falling prices for farm produces are the result of the Union government’s capitalist-oriented policies. The minimum subsidies that were being offered on farm inputs have been withdrawn. The farming community across the country is facing a deep crisis,” an activist said.

“Though reorientation of agriculture policies to make them farmer-centric is the only permanent solution available to lift the farm sector from out of the crisis, the Price Support Scheme could temporarily address the issue. Making the offering of Minimum Support Price under the scheme a legal-binding for the government could result in effective implementation of the scheme,” the activist added.

Recalling the historic farmers movement on the borders of Delhi and the resultant assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a law for MSP, the farmers expressed discontent over Mr. Modi not keeping his words yet.

“Due to Mr. Modi’s assurance, the farmers called off their agitation. However, Mr. Modi is yet to keep his word. The country’s farmers may have to again rise in protest and force the government to fulfil the assurances it gave,” he said.

The activists later submitted a memorandum to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

