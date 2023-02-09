AIISH’s free hearing screening camp

February 09, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - MYSURU

Hearing loss is known to be the most prevalent among various disabilities. Early identification is the key for effective rehabilitation. Therefore, in order to identify hearing loss early, WHO commemorates March 3 of every year as World Hearing Day (WHD). The theme of World Hearing Day 2023 is “Ear and hearing care for all, let’s make it a reality”. The Mysuru-based All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), a premier institute in the country under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, supports the motto of WHO and commemorates WHD meaningfully.

All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), in coordination with Bhanavi hospital, Kuvempunagar, Mysuru, is organising a free hearing screening camp on February 11 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the hospital premises. Persons of all ages will be screened for their ear and hearing related problems. Interested persons can use thel services at the camp, a release said here.