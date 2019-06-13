AIISH works expected to be completed in about four months

The projects taken up as part of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) tag for the All-India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru are expected to be completed in about four months.

As many as five research centres and a museum are coming up on the campus. The Centre is spending over ₹137 crore on the work.

Pratap Simha, MP, on Wednesday inspected the works. AIISH Director Pushpavathi was present.

The CoE status upgrades AIISH infrastructure, equipment, and staff strength.

It is expected to boost research in the field of communication and its disorders.

Nearly 2,71,250 sq.ft. of built-up area is being added to the main campus.

About 95% of the works have been completed so far.

The new reasearch centres are: Centre for Speech and Language Sciences; Centre for Hearing Sciences; Centre for Prevention of Communication Disorders and Epidemiological Research and Cognitive Behavioural Sciences in Communication Disorders; Centre for Informatics and Patents and Rehabilitation Engineering, Acoustics, and Biomedical Engineering, and Centre for Public Education in Communication Disorders. The five new clinical centres include Centre for Hearing Impairment in Children, Adults, and Senior Citizens; Centre for Persons with Swallowing Disorders; Centre for Persons with Tinnitus and Vestibular Disorders; Centre for Augmentative and Alternative Communication, and Sign Language, and Centre for Surgical Rehabilitation of Communication Disorders.

The new facilities will provide clinical services for the treatment of communication disorders in all age groups.

A museum in the shape of a human face is also taking shape in the campus. The

The museum gives a general idea of speech and hearing, and the problems affecting communication.

About 40% of the works had been completed so far, according to the AIISH sources.