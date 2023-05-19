HamberMenu
AIISH to host sign language training in Mysuru

It is supported by the Centre for Augmentative and Alternative Communication Disorders and Sign Language, and the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre, New Delhi

May 19, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Augmentative and Alternative Communication Disorders and Sign Language, and the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru, in collaboration with the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), New Delhi is organising a three-day short-term training programme on Basic Indian Sign Language from May 24 to 26.

The programme aims to train the participants on the basics of Indian Sign Language through hands-on practical sessions. The resource persons are from ISLRTC, New Delhi, an institute focused on ISL teaching and research, under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. 

Speech language pathologists, audiologists, special educators and students from various parts of the country are attending.

The training has been given the status of Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) programme by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri will inaugurate the training at the AIISH seminar hall at 9.30 a.m. Elangovan B., Principal, JSS Polytechnic for Differently Abled, Mysuru, will be the guest of honour and Pushavathi M., Director, AIISH, will preside.

